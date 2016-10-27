Search
    Hillsboro, Central Valley to hold open house for sports complex

    By April Baumgarten Today at 6:14 p.m.
    Hillsboro Superintendent Paula Suda (right) and Dave Nelson, athletic director of the Hillsboro-Central Valley sports co-op, check out the new track at the Hillsboro Sports Complex that recently was finished. The $1.5 million project also included new bleacher stands, concessions and a storage facility for equipment. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

    HILLSBORO, N.D.—School leaders from Hillsboro and Central Valley will celebrate the completion of their $1.5 million sports complex today.

    An open house for the Hillsboro Sports Complex at 12 Fourth St. N.E. is set from 5 to 8 p.m. today, Hillsboro Public Schools Superintendent Paula Suda said in an email Thursday. The event will begin with tours of the facility. Food will be served beginning at 5 p.m., followed by kids races on the track beginning at 6 p.m.

    There will be a speaker at 6:30 p.m. The event will introduce and recognize the Hillsboro-Central Valley cross country team after the girls team won its sixth-straight Class B title last week. The boys team took fourth at state.

    The co-op's volleyball and football teams also will be introduced today, with a pep rally planned at 7 p.m. during the event in advance of the football playoff game against Dickinson Trinity High School. The game is at 5 p.m. Saturday with the winner moving on to the quarterfinals.

    The event is sponsored by the Hillsboro-Central Valley Booster Club, Hillsboro Running Club, Hillsboro Kiwanis Club, Hillsboro Public Schools, Central Valley Public Schools and the Vote Yes Committee, a group in support of the bond that helped pay for the sports complex. Residents approved the $1.5 million bond in April with 61.5 percent of the vote.

    The facility boasts an eight-lane track that surrounds the Hillsboro football field, which existed before the track was added. The sports complex also features Americans with Disabilities Act-approved bleachers, an enclosed press box for coaches and media and a 1,500-square-foot building for concessions.

    Before the construction of the facility, which wrapped up in early October, runners had to use other facilities or run in the streets, presenting a safety concern for the school.

    The sports complex has been pegged as an amenity that will not only serve the co-op but also residents. The facility will remain open to residents, and supporters said it could attract new families to live in the city.

