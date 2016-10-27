Forbes highlights North Dakota bathroom drone ads

Search
    By John Hageman Today at 12:31 p.m.

    North Dakota Department of Commerce officials saw some results by advertising their state's opportunities for unmanned aircraft development in an unusual place: the bathrooms of a New Orleans convention center.

    The advertising effort was highlighted by Forbes.com contributor Andrew Levine in a post titled, "North Dakota's bathroom humor hits the mark at drone show."

    The Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International hosted a large conference in early May. The group gave North Dakota, one of six Federal Aviation Administration test sites, exclusive advertising rights in the convention center's 20 restrooms, according to Forbes.

    One sign, posted on the bathroom mirror, asked readers to wash their hands.

    "Then come over and shake ours," it added.

    "We got a lot of traffic at our booth," Sandy McMerty, the state Department of Commerce's co-deputy commissioner, told Forbes. "And people couldn't stop talking about the restroom advertising."

    Read the whole story here.

    John Hageman

    John Hageman covers local business and North Dakota politics. He attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, where he studied journalism and political science, and he previously worked at the Bemidji Pioneer.  

    Jhageman@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1244
