Forbes highlights North Dakota bathroom drone ads

The advertising effort was highlighted by Forbes.com contributor Andrew Levine in a post titled, "North Dakota's bathroom humor hits the mark at drone show."

The Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International hosted a large conference in early May. The group gave North Dakota, one of six Federal Aviation Administration test sites, exclusive advertising rights in the convention center's 20 restrooms, according to Forbes.

One sign, posted on the bathroom mirror, asked readers to wash their hands.

"Then come over and shake ours," it added.

"We got a lot of traffic at our booth," Sandy McMerty, the state Department of Commerce's co-deputy commissioner, told Forbes. "And people couldn't stop talking about the restroom advertising."

