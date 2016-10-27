LAPD arrests suspect in Trump's Walk of Fame star vandalism

According to the LAPD, the suspect is white male who was arrested while en route to giving a speech. He was arrested by officers from the Hollywood division on suspicion of felony vandalism.

The suspect was downtown L.A. men's central jail. The name will be released once the booking is complete, according to the LAPD.

In a video first obtained by Deadline, a man dressed like a construction worker smashes the star with a sledgehammer and pickaxe. The landmark was destroyed less than two weeks before the 2016 presidential election which sees Trump running on behalf of the GOP.