The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services plans to ask the state Emergency Commission for more money to fund law enforcement efforts during the Dakota Access Pipeline protest north of Cannon Ball, N.D., said Cecily Fong, spokeswoman for the state Emergency Services Department. It's unknown how much money the department will ask for, she added.

More than 260 people have been arrested since protesters began gathering at a camp in Morton County to oppose the 1,172-mile pipeline, which will cross the Missouri River north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation as it carries oil from the Bakken in northwest North Dakota to Illinois. "Water protectors," as the protesters have called themselves, want the construction of the pipeline halted, citing fears the pipeline could pollute the river if damaged.

The National Guard and law enforcement from multiple agencies in North Dakota have been sent to the protests, with the Emergency Commission borrowing $6 million from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota to cover overtime and other protest-related costs.

This week, a roadblock set up by protesters closed N.D. Highway 1806, and pipeline opponents have formed a 200-person "frontline" camp, calling it their "no surrender line." Negotiations broke down Wednesday after officers asked protesters to abandon the roadblock and camp. Cass County Paul Laney of Fargo said they have the resources to remove the protesters but don't want a confrontation.

