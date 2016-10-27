Local sex offender fails to register

James Marvin Tofte, 55, was arrested by Grand Forks Police officers Wednesday afternoon on charges of failure to register as a sex offender, a Class C felony . His initial appearance was held Thursday morning.

Tofte was found guilty of gross sexual imposition in Burleigh County in 2006, according to North Dakota court records. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 15 years suspended. He was to remain under supervised probation until 2019, court documents state. He is considered a moderate sex offender in North Dakota, and is required to register with the state until 2040.

According to an affidavit, Tofte is not to be on the internet as part of his probation. Court documents state he established a profile on several websites around Sept. 26, including Facebook, passiondesire.com and sexencounters.com, among others.

Tofte failed to register these changes with law enforcement, the affidavit states.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday. He has been residing at 1205 Seventh Ave. N. in Grand Forks.