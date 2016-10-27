Search
    MN man killed by live wire after crashing into power pole

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:10 a.m.

    ELY, Minn. – A 21-year-old Ely man was killed early Thursday after he left his vehicle following a crash and came into contact with a live electrical wire.

    Jacob Forsman had been driving on St. Louis County Highway 21 in Morse Township south of Ely when his vehicle left the road and overturned in the ditch, striking a power pole, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release. Forsman was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Another occupant of the vehicle, 22-year-old Carter Manning of Beaver Bay, sustained injuries and was transported to Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital. The extent of his injuries was unknown, the sheriff’s office reported.

    The crash occurred near Moss Ridge Road at 12:45 a.m. The Ely Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Ely Fire Department, Ely Ambulance and firefighters and first responders from Morse Township assisted at the scene.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
