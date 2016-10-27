She stopped her vehicle to help, and the four climbed inside.

Before they were able to leave the scene, a man reportedly chased them down with his pickup truck, attempting to block the car from leaving and yelling expletives out the window.

She was able to drive away. But the witness later told police she "didn't know what she was getting herself into" when she helped the woman and children.

When she drove back in the same area after dropping the woman and children off in a safe place, the man was back, yelling expletives at her vehicle.

Last week that man was charged with felony kidnapping to commit great bodily harm, second-degree assault, domestic assault by strangulation, gross misdemeanor domestic assault and misdemeanor reckless driving connected to the incident.

Darren Gregory Melges, 44, of Spicer, was charged Oct. 19 in Kandiyohi County District Court. A criminal complaint filed with the charges details the violent assault authorities say he inflicted on the alleged victim before the passerby found her outside.

Earlier that day, the woman would later tell police, Melges had been angry when he picked her up from work, accusing her of lying about where she had been and with whom she had been. In the car, he kept hitting her because he did not believe her, according to the criminal complaint.

Authorities say the abuse continued once they got to a home. Melges allegedly continued to hit the woman each time she told him she had been at work and nowhere else. He reportedly grabbed her throat multiple times with his hands and once with an extension cord, and squeezed so she could not breathe.

The woman told police she had tried to escape several times, pleading with him to let her leave, but he continued to knock her down or hit her on the side of the head, once attempting to burn her with a cigarette.

Eventually, she escaped outside with her children, which is when the witness found her.

Sheriff's deputies spoke with the woman in a safe location in Spicer, and saw bruises, marks and abrasions on her face and the bridge of her nose, a black eye, and red marks around her neck.

They located Melges three days later and arrested him on a felony arrest warrant. He is currently in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail on $400,000 bail. His next court appearance is set for Oct. 31.