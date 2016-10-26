Columbia Road work could wrap up next week

Yavarow, speaking that afternoon, said that within 36 hours it was likely traffic would shift to one lane open on either side of the median as work on a traffic signal wraps up. Then, he added, there's still a bit more work to do.

Out along Columbia, the difference from a few months ago is extreme. Where there was once a shallow basin full of dirt, there's now a smooth, gray expanse of roadway on the eastern edge of the project, though workers and machines still have been trundling across it as during this phase of the project's final days.

"We're getting down to the nitty-gritty, the few pieces that are left. Next week will be colder, so they're hoping to get the concrete done this week, (and) they have to get the striping done," Yavarow said.

He was referring to pouring concrete in the newly constructed median as well as striping work that would paint lines on the roadway. Those tasks are set for completion, Yavarow said, by sometime on Nov. 4, after which the roadway would be reopened to traffic while landscaping work continues.

"It can happen," he said.