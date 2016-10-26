Delvin Shaw fires his lawyer in retrial

Delvin Lamont Shaw, 32, told Grand Forks District Judge Jon Jensen in procedural hearing Wednesday he wished to dismiss Eric Baumann, a court-appointed public defender handling Shaw's retrial.

"I want counsel, your honor, but I don't want Mr. Baumann," he said.

Jensen told Shaw he would issue an order for a new public defender in the case, but should Shaw dismiss his next lawyer, he would be giving up his right to an attorney.

Shaw represented himself in his 2015 trial, in which he was found guilty of murder in the June 24, 2014, death of Jose Luis "Joe" Lopez.

In a 4-1 decision in August, the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled the Grand Forks District Court "misapplied the law and abused its discretion in admitting evidence" against Shaw.

The judge set tentative trial dates of Jan. 17 or Feb. 21 in the case, depending upon the availability of the lawyer appointed to his case.

Shaw told the Herald he dismissed Baumann because the lawyer would not move to press charges against law enforcement, who Shaw claims tampered with evidence in his case. He said if the next attorney also would not help press charges against police, he would represent himself.

"They say I have to go through police to press charges, but they're the ones who committed the charges," Shaw said.

Investigators said Shaw broke into Lopez's Grand Forks apartment, where the victim, his fiancee and their 2-year-old daughter were sleeping, and shot him to death. Shaw, who is from Winston-Salem, N.C., received the maximum penalty for the Class AA felony—life in prison without parole. The jury also found him guilty of burglary, a Class B felony.

Prosecutors relied on testimony regarding Shaw's alleged involvement in an earlier burglary during the trial. Grand Forks Police developed the theory that Shaw took part in a burglary four days before the murder in an apartment above Lopez's and that he broke into the wrong unit when he later returned after receiving a threat related to the burglary.

Shaw was never charged in the earlier burglary, though the state argued testimony and evidence should be considered in the murder trial to show his plan, motive and intent to return to the apartment to respond to the threat. The state's high court disagreed.

"After reviewing the entire record, we cannot conclude the admission of the evidence of the earlier burglary without the required analysis and without a cautionary instruction was harmless error," the Supreme Court ruling stated.