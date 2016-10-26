The Fargo Police Department says they were dispatched shortly after midnight to the 300 block of 24th Street South for a disturbance call that involved a male pulling a gun on another man and threatening to shoot him.

Officials say when officers arrive they witnessed a male, later identified as 21-year-old Rajen Diggs, matching the description of the suspect who had the gun, on the east side of the target residence. Officers ordered Diggs at gun point to the prone position where he was taken into custody and removed from the immediate area.

Law enforcement says three other individuals came out of the residence and were detained. After a quick debrief, officials learned there was still one juvenile female inside the residence, officers maintained coverage on the house until phone communication was established with the remaining juvenile. After about 15 minutes, the female juvenile was convinced to come out to law enforcement and was detained.

Officials say three of the four other people involved stated they had seen a gun displayed in the incident, however no weapon was found.

Officials say they expanded the search and located a stainless revolver Co2 pellet gun hidden under a pile of leaves about 25 feet from where Diggs was detained. Officials say the gun matched the description of the gun described by all three witnesses.

Diggs was arrested for terrorizing and transported to the Cass County Jail.