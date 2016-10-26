Jury finds Dallas Thundershield guilty of murder, other charges

The jury found Dallas Wayne Thundershield, 36, guilty on counts of of murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury in connection with the April 9 attack that killed Richard DeMarce Sr., 52, and wounded Elvis DeMarce, 43, and for later beating his girlfriend, Priscilla Bear.

The prosecution and defense rested their cases Tuesday after testimony from 23 witnesses and submitting 127 pieces of evidence in a trial that went for five days in U.S. District Court in Fargo.

Thundershield will be sentenced by Judge Ralph Erickson on Jan. 24.

Bear, the primary witness in the trial testified last week to seeing Thundershield attack Elvis and Richard DeMarce with a knife after the DeMarce men picked up Bear and Thundershield to help them run errands in exchange for gas money on the Spirit Lake Reservation.

Thundershield rejected a plea deal before the trial that would have seen his murder charge dropped to first-degree manslaughter and sentenced him to 28 years in prison.