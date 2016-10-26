One injured in semi crash near Devils Lake

Mark Dimmler of Crary, N.D., was northbound on Ramsey County Road 4 in a 2002 Freightliner when he failed to yield at the Highway 2 intersection, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. As he turned left onto the highway, merging into the north lane, Rupp, who was driving a 2001 Oldsmobile, tried to avoid the semi but struck Dimmler's driver side, according to a news release.

Dimmler was not injured.