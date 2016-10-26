Coca-Cola speeds up efforts to cut sugar in drinks

The company's move comes after rival PepsiCo Inc. announced plans to reduce sugar in its drinks last week.

Coca-Cola has over 200 reformulation initiatives underway to reduce added sugar in its drinks and is launching more sugar-free, low- and no-calorie products, Chief Operating Officer James Quincey said on a post-earnings call.

The company, which gets about 70 percent of its volume sales from fizzy drinks, is also rolling out Coca-Cola Zero with a "new and improved taste," he said.

Total sales in North America rose 3 percent to $2.66 billion. Volume sales of carbonated beverages such as Sprite, Fanta and Coca-Cola Zero rose, while those of Diet Coke fell.