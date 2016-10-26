Search
Negotiations between Dakota Access protesters, law enforcement break down

    Woman charged with assault after hitting victim with vehicle

    By Andrew Hazzard Today at 11:06 a.m.

    A Grand Forks woman faces possible felony charges after police say she struck another woman with a vehicle in a dispute Tuesday afternoon.

    Micah Olivia Green, 36, faces possible charges of aggravated assault, a felony, after she intentionally ran a car into another woman, according to Grand Forks Police.

    The incident happened in the 2100 block of South Washington Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Police Lt. Brett Johnson.

    Johnson said the two women knew each other, but he did not know the details of why they were fighting.

    The victim was treated at Altru Hospital for scrapes and other minor injuries, Johnson said. It is unknown what speed the vehicle was at during the alleged incident.

