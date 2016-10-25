Walsh County bridges in need of repairs, state funding

Before them, the jagged remains of a collapsed bridge sprawled into the water.

"A little after harvest started, we closed this one," Meberg began. Lipsh finished the thought.

"It fell down just a few weeks later," she said.

The two were with other members of the Walsh County Commission on a road trip to 16 of the county's bridges. The goal of the day was to determine which bridges could make a priority list to be submitted to the North Dakota Department of Transportation in the hopes of securing funding for replacement structures. Meberg said nine other county bridges are also in the running to be submitted.

Lipsh said funding might come in for one replacement about every two years.

For Walsh County, the bridge situation is one of particular importance.

"We have hundreds of thousands of acres that produce crop that has to get to Highway 17," Meberg said. "And we have to deal with several rivers to get it there."

The county is criss-crossed by multiple branches of multiple waterways, including the Park, Forest and Marais rivers. Flanking everything is the comparatively mighty wind of the Red River.

According to Lipsh, the county gets over all that water with the help of more than 500 bridges, 240 of which are greater than 20 feet in length.

Some of these bridges have been accepted as not strictly necessary.

"It comes down to location at end of the day," Lipsh said.

The bridge over the Park River that fell shortly after harvest started will never be replaced, Meberg said, as it's only about a mile away from a more trustworthy crossing. He said the county closes about five bridges a year, maybe half of which can be replaced with a culvert.

The other half either wait until funding is available or are permanently shut down.

The hardest-hit of the rural bridges, which carry county and township gravel roads across the waterways, are degrading with years of use under the weight of modern farm equipment, Meberg said. A summer of especially wet conditions hasn't helped, he added.

Lipsh said the county is drawing from its own funds to replace six structures at a cost of about $2 million. She described the sum as "extraordinary" in the context of typical county spending on bridges.

County officials make a visit to the bridges once every two years. Both Lipsh and Meberg said this year's bridge trip was much more expansive than those prior as more structures appeared in need of help.

"We're falling behind and we're trying to do the best we can and we're just going backwards," Meberg said.

The commission members will take the findings of the bridge tour to their next regular meeting, where they will determine the list of bridges to be submitted to the DOT.

In the long-term, Meberg said the commission will attempt to lobby state legislators for greater access to funding.