Pedestrians like him could feel a little safer crossing the street later this year, with the city poised to install nearly 10 crossing signs at the intersection to aid walkers or bikers in the east and south crosswalks. A city committee approved the signs Monday evening in a 7-0 vote. If the City Council votes to approve them in early November, the city will spend $28,000 to install the signs in the next several months.

City Traffic Engineer Jane Williams said the changes come in the wake of concerns the city has heard about the intersection as well as an incident several weeks ago in which an elementary school student on a bike was struck at the intersection by a vehicle.

"People have stated that they don't feel safe," Williams said. "What we want to give is a higher level of confidence to pedestrians that are using the street, and a heightened awareness of drivers."

City Administrator Todd Feland said the incident involving the child—whom City Council President Dana Sande said suffered no major injuries—gave the project some immediacy.

When the Herald visited the intersection on Tuesday, the intersection was already equipped with several crosswalk signals mounted to the traffic signal poles at the intersection. The additions, Williams explained, would be large signs that ask drivers to yield to pedestrians, and will light up following a button-push from pedestrians who are waiting to cross.

Williams pointed out that recent developments in the area have sent an increasing number of pedestrians and vehicles through the intersection, pointing out the recent construction of Discovery Elementary School, 3300 43rd Ave. S., and the widening of nearby roadway.

Williams said the kind of signal changes coming to the intersection, which has seen so many nearby changes, are consistent with growth throughout the city.

"I look at stuff all the time. I've been here for 10 years, and during that 10 years, we've installed four-way stops, we've removed stops, we've installed signals, we've removed signals," she said. "Just because of the nature of the area and the fact that we're growing, it's just a situation where we constantly monitor."