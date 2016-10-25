Grand Forks man charged with child neglect

Officers were called to the home of Anthony James Mishler, 27, on Sept. 19 to check on three children who reportedly smelled of pet urine, according to court documents.

The responding officers reported an overwhelming odor in the home, so strong it caused their eyes to burn and made breathing difficult. The officers found three cats and came across so much clutter, trash and food strewn throughout the residence that furniture was barely accessible, the documents state. Human feces were also reported on the walls, window and carpet of one child's room.

Mishler was released on $1,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 28. A warrant for felony child neglect has also been issued for another occupant of the residence, Laura Brittany Mishler, but no charges have been filed.

The children have been taken into the care of Social Services.