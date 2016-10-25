Grand Forks vet center extended beyond trial period

The center, which offers counseling and other services to veterans, service members and their families, opened May 31. The VA now has decided to extend it and hire two full-time Grand Forks counselors, which Heitkamp said "demonstrates that area veterans are using the counseling and readjustment services that they've earned."

"Area veterans told me about the real need for these mental health services, which is why I called on VA to bring a vet center to Grand Forks last year," Heitkamp said in a statement.

The vet center is located at The Link, a Grand Forks Housing Authority space at 300 Cherry St. Its phone number is (701) 306-4669.