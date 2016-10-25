Sioux Falls police said Jon Henri Bryant Sr. is in custody.

According to a police report, Bryant was waiting for the 37-year-old woman inside her garage on the east side of Sioux Falls where he grabbed her and forced her into the trunk of her Oldsmobile Alero and took off.

While Bryant was driving the car out of Sioux Falls and into Rock County in far southwest Minnesota, the woman got on her cell phone in the trunk and called 911 dispatchers about 8:25 a.m.

Bryant then drove back into South Dakota and stopped the car at an abandoned farm about 10 miles northeast of Brandon near the South Dakota-Minnesota border.

Police said Bryant had punched and strangled the victim causing minor injuries.

About 9:10 a.m. law officers from several agencies found the woman and arrested Bryant.

He was arrested on charges of first degree kidnapping, aggravated assault, third-degree burglary, grand theft, second-degree robbery, stalking, simple assault and interference with emergency communication.

Assisting in the rescue of the woman were the Sioux Falls Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Brandon Police Department, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Rock County (Minnesota) Sheriff's Office, and Minnesota Highway Patrol.