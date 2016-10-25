New Jersey boys survive 100-foot fall with suicidal father

The father, identified as John Spincken, jumped from an overpass along Interstate 187 in Wanaque, New Jersey, sometime after 6 p.m. CDT on Monday in what police have described as a suicide.

Spincken, 37, was found dead at the scene, but his 1- and 3-year-old sons were alive and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Christopher DePuyt, a police captain in Pequannock, where Spincken lived.

The 1-year-old suffered a concussion, a bruised lung and a fractured rib, while his 3-year-old brother has a concussion, DePuyt said. Both were listed in fair condition at the intensive care unit at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Paterson and were expected to make a full recovery.

"It's a miracle, honestly," DePuyt said, adding that the boys' fall may have been slowed by foliage in the wooded area beneath the bridge.

A friend of Spincken's wife called the police just before 6 p.m., saying the couple had an argument before the husband threatened to harm the children and left with them in his car.

Police from several departments worked with AT&T, using Spincken's cellphone signal to find him. One officer suggested checking the bridge, where they discovered Spincken's empty car, DePuyt said.

The state had installed 10-to-12-foot preventive fencing on both sides after several previous suicide attempts, but Spincken may have used his car to climb over, DePuyt said.