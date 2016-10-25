Search
    School bus, van collide in Moorhead, at least 1 person injured

    By Dave Olson Today at 9:24 a.m.
    A collision between a Moorhead School District bus and a van on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, left at least one person injured. Photo by Dave Olson / Forum News Service 2 / 3
    MOORHEAD -- At least one person was injured and taken by ambulance after a school bus collided with a van near 28th Avenue North and Highway 75 in Moorhead.

    The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.

    It was a smaller school bus of the Moorhead School District. The bus ended up in a ditch.

    An ambulance was seen taking someone away from the scene.

    Check back to inforum.com for more on this developing story.

    Dave Olson
    dolson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5555
