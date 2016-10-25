School bus, van collide in Moorhead, at least 1 person injured
MOORHEAD -- At least one person was injured and taken by ambulance after a school bus collided with a van near 28th Avenue North and Highway 75 in Moorhead.
The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
It was a smaller school bus of the Moorhead School District. The bus ended up in a ditch.
An ambulance was seen taking someone away from the scene.
