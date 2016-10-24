UND's Leon Osborne honored as 'consummate professor'

The underlying theme of the night was the means by which Osborne, who has been at UND since 1979 and serves as a Chester Fritz Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Sciences, reached beyond the ivory tower of academia to apply his scientific research to the larger world.

Besides his professorship, Osborne serves as the director of the Regional Information Center and the Surface Transportation Weather Research Center. Previously, he served as president and CEO of Meridian Environmental Technology Inc., which designed telecommunications solutions and provided site-specific weather and road condition information to the traveling public and to transportation agencies across the country. Meridian was purchased by California-based company Iteris in 2010.

The symposium was a reflection of the scope of Osborne's work. Present among his fellow professors and academicians were representatives of the private and public sectors, as well as those from the realms of agriculture, broadcasting and student mentoring. It was also a night punctuated by humor, as guests who shared long histories with Osborne gave him a gentle ribbing as they praised his body of work.

The fondness for the subject was apparent, and came as a show of professional and personal support. Osborne was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August.

Paul Lindseth, Dean of the John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences, described Osborne as the "consummate professor" who took his approach to education far beyond the classroom.

Pioneer

Over the course of his career, Osborne has brought meteorological expertise to public television, where he served as a forecaster from about 1990 to 1997. The final broadcast, he recalled, was filmed during the flood and was filmed in an airplane over the Red River.

Osborne's involvement with television meteorology served as the genesis for an ongoing university student broadcast program, according to UND atmospheric sciences professor Mike Poellot.

Off the screen, Osborne also made himself familiar to the region's farmers as he made appearance at public gatherings of agriculturalists to advise on weather trends and their implications to crops.

UND President Mark Kennedy said Osborne's legacy at UND will be one of innovation.

"Leon represents, to me, what I'm talking about when I say that this is a place to reach new frontiers," Kennedy said. "Inventing new things that were never there before, that's what a university is supposed to do, that's what our star professors in the university are supposed to do."

Mark Owens, vice president of Iteris, spoke of time spent traveling the country with Osborne as the two worked together on the company's forecasting products.

"This was an adventure," Owens said. "This was an opportunity, this was a situation where the best way I can describe is this—there are pioneers and there are settlers. A pioneer does things where there's no guarantee it'll be successful and they prove worth."

Osborne was a pioneer, Owens said, a man who blazed a trail for a host of settlers to to follow in his wake.

Dave Huft, research program manager of the South Dakota Department of Transportation, worked with Osborne on technologies that incorporated weather information to provide travel advice for roadways. Systems developed by Osborne would be developed into nationwide programs used for driver safety and roadway maintenance.

Huft described Osborne as a creative, as a man with more energy than any other he'd encountered. Coupled with that energy was a true passion for the pursuit of knowledge, Huft said, and a generosity that allowed his students to thrive as they carried on his brand of innovation and development.

"As I've worked with Leon over the years, I've seen him make commitments to accomplish things and fulfill those commitments," Huft said. "He promises commitments to clients and customers even when it's difficult, and at the same time he's done this he's put the needs of his colleagues, research sponsors, students and the public at the top of his priorities."

If Osborne was the "consummate professor," he added, then the lessons he imparted on Huft were simple: a "tiny bit" of meteorology and a whole lot of integrity.

Gratitude

At the end of the evening's program, after he accepted a signed picture and a memory book from students and faculty, Osborne took the podium amid a standing ovation to address his friends and colleagues.

Osborne started his remarks by expressing his gratitude for the "outpouring" of support before saying he had no plans to "check out anytime soon."

"We're hoping to be around for years to come because, quite frankly, I have a lot of students," he said. He continued his brief speech with an emphasis on the personal touch that had filled the room with supporters and beseeched the audience to stay in touch.

"One of the things this disease has taught me is the value of being with people," Osborne said. "You can never appreciate how valuable every day is—and the opportunity to spend time with friends and colleagues."