Forensic experts testify in Thundershield murder trial

The fourth day of testimony in the federal trial of Dallas Wayne Thundershield, 36, saw forensic experts testify to finding his DNA in the truck used to run over one victim and the blood of another victim on his boots.

He has been charged with murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury in connection with the April 9 attack that killed Richard DeMarce Sr., 52, and critically wounded Elvis DeMarce, 43, and for later beating his girlfriend, Priscilla Bear.

Special Agent Jacob Shaver with the FBI testified he identified evidence from the red pickup that Thundershield, Bear and the DeMarce men were driving around in before Bear said Thundershield attacked both men with a knife. Thundershield and Bear fled the scene of the attack on Bureau of Indian Affairs Highway 6 in the truck, Bear testified last week. She said Thundershield was driving and ran over Richard DeMarce Sr. on their way away from the scene.

Shaver said he identified multiple spots of potential blood inside and on the exterior of the vehicle, which was found near the property of Raymond Peltier on April 10.

He said DNA samples were also taken from Thundershield, Bear and both DeMarce men.

Raising the question of why no one else was considered a serious suspect, defense attorney Chris Lancaster asked if any samples were taken from Peltier or inside Peltier's home or van. Shaver said there were not.

The prosecution called on four different forensic scientists to testify on evidence collected from the scene Monday.

Daniel Haak, a forensic scientist specializing in fingerprints at the state crime lab, testified that he could not clearly identify any fingerprints on the knife allegedly used to stab the DeMarce men.

Next, Shannon Johnson, who specializes in biological screening at the state crime lab, testified about identifying blood on evidence collected. She said jeans and boots, which Bear and law enforcement have testified were worn by Thundershield the night of the attack, both tested positive for blood. The knife blade also tested positive for blood, Johnson said.

DNA analyst Kyle Splichel with the state crime lab further examined evidence collected from the scene and cross-referenced the evidence to the DNA samples collected from Bear, Thundershield and the DeMarce men.

Stephanie Maier, another DNA analyst with the state crime lab, testified she had not found sufficient DNA samples to conduct an analysis on the knife.

Splichel testified to finding three DNA samples from cloth taken from the truck's interior that matched Thundershield's profile.

A swab taken from the driver's side door tested positive for Thundershield's DNA, he said.

Splichel said a swab taken from the center console of the truck featured a partial profile of Thundershield and a minor, unidentifiable profile from two other people. A sample taken from the passenger side door had a major profile from Thundershield, and a minor profile from two other individuals, Splichel said; Bear could not be ruled out as one of the parties, he said.

DNA recovered from the hood of the vehicle all matched Thundershield, he said.

Samples taken from boots and jeans identified in previous testimony as being worn by Thundershield tested positive for DNA matching the profile of Elvis DeMarce, Splichel said.

The trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday.