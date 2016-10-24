General Mills to make Girl Scouts cookie cereals in 2017



Shoppers will be able to buy the dessert-for-breakfast boxes in January, just in time to ruin New Year's weight-loss goals, General Mills confirmed Monday, Oct. 24.



The news was leaked early, so the company is not providing many details. The two flavors _ Thin Mints and Caramel Crunch _ will be available for limited time only.



According to the Girl Scouts website, Thin Mints is the organization's top-selling cookie, followed by Caramel deLites, also known as Samoas, which the Caramel Crunch cereal appears to emulate.

General Mills will release more information closer to launch.