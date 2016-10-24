Minnesota potato salad thief pleads guilty

Joshua Ray DeFries was initially charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary in Otter Tail County District Court.

First-degree burglary, according to state law, applies to a situation where a suspect enters a building with consent and with intent to commit a crime while the building is occupied.

Second-degree burglary refers to breaking and entering into a residence.

DeFries pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary Monday in a plea hearing in court.

He reportedly broke off a partially opened basement window and entered a home on East Bancroft Avenue on Aug. 16, according to the court complaint.

The homeowners report DeFries then entered an upstairs bedroom and slept on a bed, the complaint states. They also reported leftover potato salad missing from their refrigerator.

A Fergus Falls police officer responded to the home and arrested DeFries after the owners called authorities. The officer confronted DeFries and was unable to discern why he was in the home.

DeFries’ sentencing hearing is slated for Jan. 3.