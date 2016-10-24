How many countries could fit inside North Dakota?

If the state were a storage unit, it could comfortably store the entire country of Bulgaria. The Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Slovakia and Luxembourg could all fit in as one land mass. Bangladesh could, too, and considering that Bangladesh also happens to fit the world’s eighth largest population, that also gives you some idea about North Dakota’s population density.

If North Dakota were a country, the website says, it would be the 88th largest by area.

