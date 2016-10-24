Search
    How many countries could fit inside North Dakota?

    By Kris Kerzman Today at 2:35 p.m.
    The country of Bulgaria would fit snugly inside the state of North Dakota according to this infographic via SelfStorage.com.

    For everyone who’s made the crippling drive from Dickinson to Fargo, there is no question that North Dakota is a big, big state.

    But just how big, you may ask? The website SelfStorage.com, which helps match owners of storage facilities with customers, recently gave us a pretty good answer.

    If the state were a storage unit, it could comfortably store the entire country of Bulgaria. The Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Slovakia and Luxembourg could all fit in as one land mass. Bangladesh could, too, and considering that Bangladesh also happens to fit the world’s eighth largest population, that also gives you some idea about North Dakota’s population density.

    If North Dakota were a country, the website says, it would be the 88th largest by area.

    See their entire infographic here.

