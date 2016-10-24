Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    95-year-old man killed in western ND crash identified

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:07 p.m.
    BEULAH, N.D. — Authorities have released the name of a 95-year-old Dickinson man who was killed in a two-car crash early Saturday afternoon near Beulah.

    John Lorenz of Dickinson died at crash site after the eastbound vehicle he was riding in collided with a northbound 2004 Chevy K2500 pickup at the intersection of highways 49 and 200, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

    Alice Lorenz, 83, the driver of a Dodge Grand Caravan, was injured, along with her passenger Linnea Lorenz, 58, of Killdeer.

    All three occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, the patrol said.

    The driver of the Chevy, Travis Weigum, 33, of Beulah, was not wearing a seatbelt and not injured. Airbags deployed in both vehicles.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsNorth DakotaBeulah
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness