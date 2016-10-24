Car smashes into Fargo apartment building
FARGO – Emergency crews responded just before noon Monday, Oct. 24, to an apartment complex at 4002 18th Ave. S., where a car crashed into a lower-level apartment.
A witness said it appeared the vehicle drove through a multi-stall garage serving the apartment building, went through the closed door of a garage and exited out the back of the garage area. It then crashed into the apartment building.
