Weather Forecast

Close

    Car smashes into Fargo apartment building

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:55 p.m.
    1 / 5
    WDAY photo2 / 5
    WDAY photo3 / 5
    WDAY photo4 / 5
    5 / 5

    FARGO – Emergency crews responded just before noon Monday, Oct. 24, to an apartment complex at 4002 18th Ave. S., where a car crashed into a lower-level apartment.

    A witness said it appeared the vehicle drove through a multi-stall garage serving the apartment building, went through the closed door of a garage and exited out the back of the garage area. It then crashed into the apartment building.

    Check back for more on this developing story.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsfargoPolice
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement