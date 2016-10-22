Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Two adults, 4-year-old injured in rollover on I-94

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:49 a.m.

    Three people were injured after a rollover crash on Interstate 94 in Otter Tail County.

    The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the crash took place Friday morning around 3:37 a.m.

    A vehicle being driven by Karmvir Gill, 36, of Winnipeg was traveling eastbound on I-94. The vehicle entered the median near mile post 68, vaulted over the crossover and rolled.

    A 4-year-old passenger, Guneet Gill, and a 32-year-old passenger, Harmandeep Gill, were injured in the crash, along with the driver.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsInterstate 94Otter Tail CountyminnesotaCrash
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement