Body of missing Fargo man found in Red River

Police determined the last time Fonder used his phone was near Dike East in Fargo.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Valley Water Rescue and the Fargo Fire Department found Fonder's body near the railroad bridge east of Fourth Avenue North and Second Street during a search of the river.

An autopsy was conducted Friday, Oct. 21, at the Medical Examiner's Office in Grand Forks.

Police do not suspect foul play, at this time, the release said.