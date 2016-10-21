Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Police searching for missing Grand Forks man

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 1:46 p.m.

    The Grand Forks Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a local man last seen Thursday night.

    Police say Keith S. Ray, 22, was last seen about 10:30 p.m.

    Lt. Brett Johnson told the Herald Ray's fiancee called Friday morning after not hearing from him throughout the night. His last location was unknown by police Friday morning.

    Ray is white and has long brown hair.

    Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department at (701) 787-8000, use the Submit-a-Tip button online, or download the Tip411 app.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalMissing personGrand Forks Police Report
    Advertisement
    randomness