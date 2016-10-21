Two burglaries were reported on the 700 block of Sixth Street Southeast—one on Oct. 12 and another Oct. 15, Devils Lake Police Detective Sue Schwab said Friday. Cash and other items were taken from the homes.

Another residence was burglarized Oct. 16 on the 200 block of Kemp Avenue. There, a Playstation 3 and TV were reported stolen.

The burglaries come with multiple reports of vehicle break-ins that have occurred in various parts of town, Schwab said. The Devils Lake Police Department estimated about eight to 10 vehicles were targeted.

There also have been several reports of vandalism in which vehicle tires have been punctured.

No suspects had been apprehended as of Friday morning.

It's difficult to say if any of the instances are related, though there have been a lot of reports in the past few weeks compared to normal, Schwab said. The reports have slowed down in the past couple of days, but October has proved to be a busy month for police, she added.

"It seems to be coming in the same timespan," she said.

Police are reminding residents to take precautionary measures to prevent burglaries and break-ins. Residents should keep the doors to their residences and vehicles locked. They also should avoid storing valuables in plain sight inside vehicles.

People also should be aware of surroundings and alert police to anyone suspicious in the area, Schwab said.

"Officers can check that person out and maybe get an identification or just learn what they are doing in the area," he said.

Those with information on the recent incidents or who need to report a crime should call Crimestoppers at (701) 662-0739.