"We wear their heritage, their sacred totems, as decoration and in fashion trends, failing to honor their culture," wrote Woodley. "... Walking around the flea market this weekend, I can't even tell you how many native references I saw being used in a way that feeds our western narrative."

Her arrest, which occurred on Oct. 10, coincided with Indigenous Peoples' Day, a counter-celebration of Columbus Day to pay tribute to those who inhabited the land before colonization. She has been a vocal supporter of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which claims the $3.8 billion pipeline would destroy their land and negatively affect their water supply.

"We are still throwing them in jail," Woodley wrote. "We are still silencing their dedication to protect us from the planetary consequences that will catastrophically bleed from our ignorance."

Woodley pled not guilty for her charges on Wednesday. She is set to appear in court later this month, where she faces $3,000 in fines and up to 60 days in jail. However, Woodley remains hopeful for the cause.

"Simply feeding off the hype of a celebrity's arrest ain't going to save the world," Woodley ended. "But, standing together will."