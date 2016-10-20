Cramer: Trump's remarks on accepting election are sarcasm

Concerns over Trump's willingness to accept the results of the Nov. 8 election come with his recent suggestions that the election might be "rigged." In an Oct. 16 tweet, he said that "The election is absolutely being rigged by the dishonest and distorted media pushing Crooked Hillary - but also at many polling places - SAD."

He also noted at a debate on Wednesday night that he would keep the nation "in suspense" over his acceptance of the Nov. 8 election's results. On Thursday, he clarified his remarks by noting that he would accept "a clear election result" but wanted to reserve his right to challenge "a questionable result."

"I would like to promise and pledge to all of my voters and supporters and to all of the people of the United States that I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election, if I win," he said.

Speaking in a phone conversation with the Herald, Cramer characterized the latter comment a sarcastic joke—that Trump certainly wouldn't challenge an election he'd won. He downplayed concerns that such rhetoric undermines a peaceful transition of power, which he said is one of the "richest traditions" in a strong system unlikely to be destabilized by Trump's remarks.

"The reality is that it doesn't matter if he accepts the election," Cramer said. "The election is verified by secretaries of state and various other election officials. ... And ultimately, the Congress of the United States verifies the results of the Electoral College."

Asked if he shares Trump's concerns that the election is "rigged," Cramer pointed to what he feels is unequal media coverage of the Trump campaign's woes compared with those of Hillary Clinton, but said he does not suspect widespread voter fraud on election day.

Cramer should concede if he loses the election on Nov. 8, But he also said that if it's close, he expects Trump to fight it out.

"If it comes down to the wire and there are hanging chads in Ohio," Cramer said, referencing voting problems that gridlocked the 2000 election, "I expect him to fight tooth and nail."

The campaign of Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., released a statement on Trump's "if I win" comments on Thursday.

"Sen. Hoeven respects the will of the people, as expressed through the ballot box, and all candidates need to do the same," the statement read.

Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp's office also released a statement.

"Donald Trump's stated unwillingness to accept the outcome of the presidential election if it is not in his favor flies in the face of our country's proud tradition of unity and respect for the will of the people, and is antithetical to the spirit of comradery that North Dakotans cherish," she said.