In a letter, printed in the Herald today, Richard McCloud called the strip-search a "human rights abuse and humiliation" for an elected leader.

Police arrested Archambault on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. McCloud said he does not know of any other arrests during which tribal leaders have been strip-searched, nor of such incidents with nontribal protesters during the pipeline conflict.

"I have never seen or heard of a tribal leader being treated in that way," McCloud said. He explained that within the sovereign nations of the tribes, the leaders serve roles similar to those of governors or presidents.

"If President (Vladimir) Putin from Russia was to jump the fence at the White House, do you think they would strip-search him?" he said. "I doubt it."

According to the written intake procedures for the Morton County correctional center, officers may perform a visual search of an inmate as part of the "attempt to keep the Correctional Center free of contraband, weapons and illegal substances." The visual search includes the inmate removing his or her clothing.

Donnell Preskey, a spokeswoman for the North Dakota Association of Counties, said visual assessments are a standard intake procedure for any inmate placed in the jail's general population.

"There's nothing that has gone on that is outside of what is in our policy and how they treat every person that's brought into the jail," she said.

The ongoing protests have put North Dakota's state government and Native American tribes on opposite sides on an issue.

According to McCloud, Gov. Jack Dalrymple or Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley usually attend the opening of the Annual United Tribes Tribal Leaders Summit. However, they did not come to this year's summit, which took place in early September.

Dalrymple's press aid, Jeff Zent, said the pipeline protests did not influence Dalrymple's absence at the summit, however, but that neither Dalrymple nor Wrigley were able to attend due to scheduling conflicts.

"We feel that state and tribal relations have been very, very good, and we're always trying very hard to keep it that way," Zent said.

Dalrymple has previously invited tribal chairmen to the governor's residence in an effort to keep lines of communication open, and that Archambault and McCloud have attended the gatherings, Zent said.

"This governor has worked very hard to maintain positive relationships with tribal leaders."

McCloud said Archambault has not gone near the pipeline since his arrest, likely out of concerns about further humiliation.

"The pipeline situation should never have come to this," he wrote.