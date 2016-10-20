Shawn Michael Stack was sentenced Tuesday after he was convicted of the Class A felony of misapplication of entrusted property after misdirecting his mother's funds between June 2015 and January.

Stack had been granted power of attorney for his mother's estate after the death of his father. According to a report from the Devils Lake Journal, Stack's mother has a disability, and the money in the estate was intended for her welfare.

An investigation was launched after the bank responsible for the estate money noted large withdrawals from the account.

After his plea, Stack was sentenced to a suspended five-year prison term. Stack will be on supervised probation for three years and has been ordered to pay $50 in monthly restitution beginning Nov. 1 until he secures full-time employment. From then on, his payments will increase to $200 per month.

The current restitution is the full sum of $88,368, though the exact amount of misdirected money is still in dispute and will be the subject of an upcoming restitution hearing.