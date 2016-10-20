Nationally, North Dakota is being painted as a one-stoplight podunk state intent on stamping out protest with militarized police and overzealous prosecutors who view the First Amendment as an either/or option, particularly when it involves "outsiders."

It's not a good look for North Dakota, frankly, unless being seen as a real-life version of redneck sheriff Buford T. Justice of "Smokey and the Bandit" fame is somehow seen as a positive.

Except there's no comic relief happening near Cannonball these days.

Where's the truth? Somewhere in the vast middle, as always. All the protesters are not renegade outlaws intent on causing chaos, although it's clear some are in North Dakota for nefarious reasons. Nor are all on the criminal justice side of the equation in deep water that's 4 feet over their heads, although the long-term presence in Morton County of Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney and McLean County State's Attorney Ladd Erickson indicates the locals weren't up to dealing with the situation at hand.

Not that the ringers are exactly acquitting themselves well, either. Laney, always Type-A (plus), chose to define the actions of some protesters as a "riot," a word that conjures images of physical confrontation, looting, burning and generally dangerous mass chaos. Laney clarified he was referring to the legal definition of the word, not the commonly accepted one, and the riot to which he was referring was a bunch of people standing around, allegedly breaking the law and not dispersing.

Some would call that an unfortunate choice of a word that only inflamed an already touchy situation, but perhaps Laney was simply following the playbook set forth by the state's executive branch. Gov. Jack Dalrymple and Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley set the tone early with a constant drumbeat of carefully crafted verbiage that painted all the protesters in the same scary light. "Significant public safety concern," "extremely dangerous," "life-threatening federal crimes," "talk of weapons," and "unlawful, intimidating, dangerous" were some of the gems offered by Dalrymple and Wrigley in describing the protest. Perhaps they were jockeying for favor in a potential Trump administration with Rep. Kevin Cramer.

With the state's conservative commentators playing along and only a couple of opinion-making media voices attempting to be reasonable (once in awhile mine and, much more frequently, talk-show host Joel Heitkamp), the narrative was set: Protesters are bad, the state and cops are good, pipeline company is blameless victim. Cut and dried.

Funny thing, though. National commentators covering the event don't quite see it that way. They've always been much more balanced, sympathetic to the protesters and wary of state and local authority. It's fascinating to watch.

It reached a pinnacle this week when a Washington Post blogger eviscerated Erickson, the pinch-hit prosecutor in Morton County, and called him unfit for office.

Criminal justice writer Radley Balko shredded Erickson for bungling the case of reporter Amy Goodman, who was arrested and charged with trespassing while covering the protests. When Erickson looked at the case and decided the trespassing charge was bogus, he hit Goodman with the apparently all-encompassing riot charge. A judge dismissed that, too.

Only the Chicago Cubs swing and miss more than this.

Balko wrote that Erickson, something of a rock star in North Dakota prosecutorial circles, should be sanctioned for his actions because "it seems doubtful Erickson ever thought these charges would stick. ... This was a clear attempt to intimidate Goodman." Erickson tried to assault the First Amendment, Balko wrote.

"Erickson announced to the world that a prosecutor for the state of North Dakota is willing to dispense with the Constitution and deploy the threat of imprisonment to silence people with whom he disagrees. It isn't enough that a judge dismissed the charges. For as long as Erickson gets away with bringing charges in the first place, the threat remains" Balko wrote.

A little different viewpoint than the one presented in North Dakota, isn't it? It is not flattering. The question is whether it will make a difference. Given history, probably not. After all, Balko and the rest of the world are outsiders. That seems as important a part of the narrative as any.