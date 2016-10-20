TV audience for final Trump-Clinton debate below record
The television audience for the final presidential debate between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump was larger than for their second encounter, but below their record-setting first debate, according to early data cited by U.S. media on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Variety said that preliminary Nielsen estimates showed Wednesday's debate getting a 39.7 overnight household rating in the nation's biggest cities. The first Clinton-Trump face off in September scored a 46.2 overnight rating that translated into a total TV audience of 84 million.
Final figures across all U.S. networks that carried the debate live will be released by Nielsen later on Thursday.