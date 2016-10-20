2 arrested during Moorhead traffic stop with 117 grams of meth, nearly $1,700
MOORHEAD – Two people were arrested about 1:25 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, on suspicion of possessing meth after their vehicle was stopped on Interstate 94 near the Red River bridge for having a burned-out headlight, according to a release from the Moorhead Police Department.
According to the police report:
During his initial conversation with the driver and passenger, the Moorhead officer detected signs of deception and possible drug use. A K-9 officer helped with a search of the vehicle.
Officers found 117 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two homemade fireworks inside the vehicle. They also seized $1,695 in cash from the driver.
The driver, Larissa Galloway, 21, of Moorhead, was arrested for the following offenses: felony first-degree controlled substance possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and burned-out headlight.
The passenger, Levi Melby, 25, of Fargo, was arrested for the following offenses: first-degree controlled substance possession, possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of illegal fireworks.