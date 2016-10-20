According to the police report:

During his initial conversation with the driver and passenger, the Moorhead officer detected signs of deception and possible drug use. A K-9 officer helped with a search of the vehicle.

Officers found 117 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two homemade fireworks inside the vehicle. They also seized $1,695 in cash from the driver.

The driver, Larissa Galloway, 21, of Moorhead, was arrested for the following offenses: felony first-degree controlled substance possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and burned-out headlight.

The passenger, Levi Melby, 25, of Fargo, was arrested for the following offenses: first-degree controlled substance possession, possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of illegal fireworks.