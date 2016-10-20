Another horse reported shot near pipeline protest

Most recently, a horse valued at about $3,000 was reported shot and mutilated on Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the same pasture where two cows were reported shot and injured this week, said the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.

The association said the horse was a registered blue roan mare of Hancock breeding. In the same pasture, which is near the protest camp on the south side of the Cannonball River, the producer also has reported five other animals killed in recent weeks and 30 head of cattle that are reported to be still missing.

Authorities have said there is no information linking the livestock reports to protesters in the area.

The Stockmen’s Association is offering a reward of up to $14,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stan Misek with the Stockmen’s Association at (701) 223-2522 or the Sioux County sheriff at (701) 854-3481.