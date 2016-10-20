Man arrested after allegedly using fire extinguisher in brawl with roommate
MOORHEAD, Minn. - A man is in the Clay County jail after an early morning brawl between roommates.
Officers were called to an apartment at 1338 4th Ave. S in Moorhead at about 1:40 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
They found 45-year-old John Knoll with significant injuries to his head and body.
The apartment was heavily damaged. Police say there was blood everywhere and several objects, including a fire extinguisher, were used in the assault.
45-year-old Raymond Jacobson was arrested for obstructing the legal process.
He also could face charges for domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.
Knoll is having surgery for his injuries.