Minnesota high court: BB gun is no 'firearm'

The decision tosses the firearm-possession conviction of David Haywood.

Haywood was driving in downtown St. Paul on Jan. 1, 2013, when he was arrested for violating a restraining order.

During a post-arrest search of his car, police found a "BB gun inside the glove compartment," the court said. Haywood had a felony conviction that prevented him from possessing a firearm and was charged with having a firearm when he should not.

The BB gun in question was a "CO2 air pistol replica of the Walther P99 Compact" semi-automatic pistol.

That, Haywood argued, is not a firearm.

Lower courts disagreed and let his conviction for firearm possession stand.

Although the court had previously decided that a BB gun was a "dangerous weapon," in the decision released Wednesday the Minnesota Supreme Court decided a BB gun was not, in fact, a "firearm."

"Haywood was in possession of an air-powered BB gun: a Walther CP99 Compact pistol, which fires a projectile measuring .177 of an inch in diameter, using compressed air — not gunpowder or any other explosive force — as a propellant.

Under the plain and ordinary meaning of the term "firearm," Haywood's air-powered BB gun is not a firearm, and thus Haywood's possession of it did not violate," the law banning certain felons from possessing firearms, the court said.

In short, the court concluded: "an air-powered BB gun is not a 'firearm.' "