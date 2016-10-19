Troy Kent Oistad, 64, and Curt Allen Knowles, 33, were arrested by task force officers after a search of Oistad's residence at 713 Walnut St. in Grand Forks.

In the process of searching Oistad's bedroom, officers discovered about 11 grams of meth packed into separate bags. Officers also found meth paraphernalia, including glass pipes and a scale, both coated with meth residue. Marijuana paraphernalia was also found in the residence.

Beyond the drug-related items, officers also found counterfeit currency in the bedroom, some of which Oistad stated he had received from China.

Oistad's residence was located within 1,000 feet of Phoenix Elementary School in Grand Forks. He was charged with the Class AA felony of possession of meth with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school. He was also charged with the Class C felony of counterfeiting, the Class A misdemeanor of possession of meth paraphernalia and a Class B misdemeanor of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Knowles was arrested in a vehicle while driving with Oistad's roommate. After the search was completed at the residence, officers spotted the vehicle with Knowles in the vicinity of 4265 Fifth Ave. N. Officers followed the car towards Sixth Avenue North and North 40th Street, around which point the vehicle's passenger allegedly threw a bag out of the car's window.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and proceeded to search its interior, at which point they discovered meth spilled on some of its seats.

The bag thrown from the car's window contained about 20 grams of meth.

The site where the bag was thrown was a little more than 600 feet from Lake Agassiz School in Grand Forks. Knowles was charged with the Class AA felony of possession of meth with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school.