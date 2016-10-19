Women's fund taking grant applications

The Northwest Minnesota Women's Fund, which works for improve the quality of life for women and young girls in the region, is accepting grant applications through Nov. 15. The Women's Fund will consider grant applications for up to $15,000. Applications for the grant must support the mission and vision of the Women's Fund and can be used for speakers, educational materials, program delivery expenses, research projects and professional development. Applications can be mailed or delivered to the Northwest Minnesota Foundation Office at 201 Third St. N.W., Bemidji MN 56601.