Prosecution makes case in Thundershield trial

Dallas Wayne Thundershield, 36, faces charges in U.S. District Court in Fargo of murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury.

Prosecutors say he killed 52-year-old Richard Dean DeMarce Sr. by hitting him with a truck April 9 and stabbing him in the heart, and also injured 43-year-old Elvis DeMarce by stabbing him six times, causing him to be airlifted to Altru Hospital. He is also accused of attacking his girlfriend at the time, Priscilla Bear, who is scheduled to testify in this trial.

In the government's opening statement Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Greenley said evidence presented throughout the trial will show Thundershield is guilty.

Greenley said April 9 began with Richard DeMarce and his nephew, Elvis DeMarce, decided to go out fishing and drinking on the Spirit Lake Reservation. In the course of their day the pair, driving around in Elvis DeMarce's newly bought used red Chevrolet pickup, came across Thundershield and Bear walking to a store. Greenley told the jury evidence will show that the DeMarce men picked up Thundershield and Bear in hopes that the two would pitch in gas money in exchange for a ride. The four rode around in the truck, drinking and running some errands, Greenly said.

Eventually, Bear wound up driving the truck that night, and Thundershield began to assault her from the back seat. When Elvis DeMarce told Thundershield to stop and insisted on driving again, Greenly said, Thundershield attacked him with fists and a knife and dragged him away from the truck on Bureau of Indian Affairs Highway 6. At that time, 9:07 p.m., Bear made the first of four calls to police, Greenley said.

Thundershield went on to attack Richard DeMarce, Greenley said. Thundershield and Bear then drove away in the truck, he said, and then turned around and ran over Richard DeMarce.

Greenley acknowledged that Bear is the critical witness in the case, as Elvis DeMarce, who survived after spending 47 days in the hospital, does not remember the incident. Greenley told the jury that both DeMarce men had four times the legal driving limit of alcohol in their bodies at the end of the night.

After the incident, Greenley said the two went to Raymond Peltier's residence in Hamar, N.D., where the couple fought again. Bear called authorities again from that location, which is where authorities arrested Thundershield.

"Oftentimes, things before us are not as they are made to appear," defense attorney Chris Lancaster told the jury.

In his opening statement, Lancaster emphasized to the jury that Bear is the only real witness the government can produce in the case. He said that Peltier is not a primary witness, and told the jury that Bear and Peltier are cousins.

"We believe the evidence will show Priscilla Bear and Ray Peltier both have negative feelings toward the defendant," Lancaster said.

Law enforcement testify

The first witness called by the government Wednesday testified about the five calls he received from Priscilla Bear between April 9 and 10 that described a violent crime.

Cody J. LaRoque, 24, a dispatch officer on the Spirit Lake Reservation, said he received a call at 9:07 p.m April 9 from an unidentified woman who said someone had been stabbed. The woman offered a broad description of the location, but did not tell him other names, he said. A total of four calls came in with four minutes in which the LaRoque said he struggled to understand the woman. In the final call, which came in a 9:10 p.m., LaRoque stated he was able to stay on the line with the woman for about eight minutes, the majority of that time he was listening while the phone was in the woman's pocket.

"She told me she did not want to die and she would put her phone in her pocket," he said.

LaRoque testified he heard a male voice threatening the woman while the phone was muffled in the pocket.

At 5:16 a.m. on April 10, LaRoque said he got a call from the same woman, who this time identified herself as Priscilla Bear. She told him she was at the residence of Raymond Peltier with a man who she then identified as Dallas Thundershield.

"She stated she was with the man who stabbed the men and drove away in their vehicle," LaRoque testified.

In cross-examination, LaRoque told Lancaster that he knew Bear was the woman who had called from the crime scene because she told him she called.

The government also called two reservation law enforcement officers who responded to the scene of the crime, and later arrested Thundershield at Peltier's residence.

Officer Terry Morgan testified that he came to the scene after being dispatched to the area by LaRoque. Upon arrival he discovered that Elvis DeMarce was still breathing, while he believed Richard DeMarce was already dead. Morgan said he recognized both men instantly and that he'd known the family for years.

After calling an ambulance and blocking off traffic, Morgan said he photographed the scene and gathered clothing as evidence. He testified that he later went to notify the DeMarce family.

At around 5:00 a.m., Morgan said he was dispatched to respond to Bear's location in Hamar. There he, Special Agent Terry McCloud and another officer met with Peltier and Bear, who led them to Peltier's house. Once at the house, Morgan said the officers entered and found Thundershield asleep in a bedroom. He arrested Thundershield at that time.

Morgan testified that he found the pickup in a ditch on Peltier's property. He also said he arrested Bear for unlawful consumption and that both Bear and Peltier were noticeably intoxicated.

Bureau of Indian Affairs Special Agent Terry McCloud testified that while at the Peltier residence making the arrest, he recovered a Chevrolet key fob on the bed where Thundershield was found.

Judge Ralph Erickson halted the trial for the day during McCloud's testimony. The trial will resume Thursday.