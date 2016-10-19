Two injured in East Grand Forks grain truck crash

Mohamud Sharmarke, 31, of Grand Forks, was westbound at 2:50 p.m. while driving a 1986 Ford LT9 truck on U.S. Highway 2 when he attempted to turn left to head south on 440th Avenue Southwest, crossing the highway in the process, according to a news release. A 2016 Chevrolet LSL pickup driven by Karen Warmack, 52, of East Grand Forks, was eastbound on Highway 2 when it struck the grain truck.