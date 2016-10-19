UND appoints 13 people to Diversity Advisory Council

The UND Diversity Advisory Council, formed by UND President Mark Kennedy last month, will assist in providing recommendations for improving the campus climate for diversity and students of color. Sandra Mitchell, associate vice president for diversity and inclusion, will chair the committee.

The council first will look at existing practices at UND and how those compare with the best practices in higher education. Based on that, the group will provide a list of recommendations for consideration for UND.

The committee has begun meeting and will submit a recommendation to Kennedy by Dec. 15. After December, the council will focus on longer term strategic direction and goals.

Plans to form this committee were announced last month after two racially charged photos involving UND students were posted on social media. Those posts sparked national attention and a rally on UND's campus asking for a zero-tolerance policy when similar issues arise.

Citing free speech, a UND investigation into the two photos found neither incident violated the UND Code of Student Life.

"I am committed to the work that we need to do to create a more welcoming and inclusive environment at UND," Kennedy wrote in an email to the campus community following the two incidents. "More than that, however, I am committed to make sure that we have the support in place to help all of our students succeed, and that we have the educational opportunities in place for students, faculty and staff to help us all move toward 'One UND.' "

Members of the Diversity Advisory Council include:

• Sabrina Balgamwalla, assistant professor of law

• Stacey Borboa Peterson, director of Multicultural Student Services

• Lee Edward Brockington, student in the School of Law and president of UND's Black Law Student Association

• Samantha Chairez, student in the Biology Department and treasurer of UND's Organization of Latino Americans

• Connie Frazier, executive director of housing and dining

• Jonathan Holth, owner of Toasted Frog restaurant

• Sara Kaiser, coordinator of student organizations & activities

• Krista Lynn Minnotte, professor of sociology

• Sandra Mitchell (Chair), associate vice president for diversity and inclusion

• Linda Neuerburg, assistant director of American Indian Student Services

• Carolyn "Cassie" Ozaki, associate professor of teaching and learning

• Brian Urlacher, associate professor of political science and public administration

• Ryan Zerr, director of essential studies and professor of mathematics