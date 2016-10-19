Bank of North Dakota on its way to another record profit

Net income to the nation's only state-owned bank was reported at more than $109.2 million for the year through the third quarter, Hardmeyer reported Wednesday.

"Our income is up about $5.5 million above what we budgeted for," Hardmeyer said.

The bank had budgeted for net income through the third quarter to be at more than $103.6 million. This puts income at about 5.4 percent above what was projected so far this year.

Hardmeyer said the numbers were pretty strong with one quarter left to go for 2016.

"(It) would be our third largest profit ever if we left it at that," Hardmeyer said.

The Bank of North Dakota has posted record year-end profits for 12 consecutive years. In 2015, profits were at $130.7 million, with a reported $111 million in 2014.

"We anticipate ending the year at $130 million to $135 million-plus," Hardmeyer said.

He said, while those numbers continue their upward trajectory, the bank's total assets have seen a very small dip, according to third-quarter figures.

Total BND assets through the third quarter were at about $7.27 billion, down from about $7.33 billion budgeted for to this point in the year.

The $63.8 million less in total assets compared to budget amounts to 0.87 percent short of what was expected.

Overall, the bank's balance sheet is in very good shape, according to Hardmeyer.

Quarterly and annual report information as well as information on the programs the bank offers can be found at bnd.nd.gov.