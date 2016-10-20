Update: Fargo Police say missing 16 year-old found unharmed

GRAND FORKS—The Fargo and Grand Forks police departments are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Ethan Kuchera is a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 13, in the 1100 block of Third Avenue South in Fargo.

Kuchera has ties to Fargo and Grand Forks.

Anyone with information regarding Kuchera's whereabouts is asked to call Fargo police at (701) 235-4493, or the Grand Forks Police Department.