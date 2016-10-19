Medora holiday variety show to tour ND

The family friendly Christmas show will feature the musical talents of Emily Walter, Jared Mason and Job Christenson, as well as the comedy and magic of Bill Sorensen. Musical accompaniment will come from Roger Rettig on steel and acoustic guitar.

"Bill, Emily and Jared created something very special in 2015," TRMF President Randy Hatzenbuhler said. "Though it was created to cap the 50th anniversary and celebrate our all-time record year at the Medora Musical, it was quickly obvious that it needed to be an annual show. We are excited to help bring this heart-warming production to even more venues across North Dakota this Christmas season."

"A Magical Medora Christmas" will open its tour with a dinner show on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Fargo Avalon Theater.

"I'm the magician, but what's really magical is bringing Emily, Job and Jared's holiday entertainment—and a taste of Medora—to folks across the state," Sorensen said. "I can't wait to kick the show off in Fargo this November."

Twenty-three performances are scheduled throughout November and December.

The artists are:

-Jared Mason has performed as a Burning Hills Singer and featured vocalist in the musical. Since his time in Medora, Jared has become an award-winning recording artist, composer and actor, and recently starred on Broadway as Jerry Lee Lewis in the Tony Award winning musical Million Dollar Quartet. He spent the summer of 2016 in Medora, starring in the brand-new show, Jared Mason: Live!

-Emily Walter has performed in the Medora Musical as a Burning Hills Singer and as a hostess. This summer, Emily hosted the popular new show in Medora, the Medora Gospel Brunch. While serving her country in the '90s, Walter was the lead vocalist in the U.S. Air Force Strategic Air Command Band. She starred in Patsy Cline shows across the United States and Canada and as a featured vocalist with the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra.

-Job Christenson, a native of Grand Forks, has co-hosted the Medora Musical and starred on Broadway. Christenson most recently directed "Cabaret" for Sleepy Hollow Theatre in Bismarck "Job is one of the finest singers North Dakota has ever produced, he has an incredible, soaring tenor voice," Medora Musical long-time producer Curt Wollan said.

-Bill Sorensen served as the co-host of the Medora Musical for three years. He was a featured speaker in this year's Medora Gospel Brunch. Sorensen also produced and appeared in The 4M Review variety show in Medora for 30 years, as well as the 2015 Magical Medora Christmas show. As a magician, juggler and public speaker, Sorensen has performed over 5,000 shows nationwide.

Tickets for "A Magical Medora Christmas" can be purchased at Medora.com. The show is sponsored by Forum Communications and the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.